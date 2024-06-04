Nature meets drag at Felix Neck

Last Saturday, Mass Audubon’s Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary and Queer Hub MV hosted their second annual ECO Drag Show. The multifaceted program was an immersive experience that highlighted an intersection of drag and nature.

The show was a community event, with activities for children including making masks and flower crowns.

During the show, performers dressed up in highly stylized costumes and put on a series of performances. Outfits worn included a horseshoe crab, several butterflies, different birds who each performed their respective bird calls, and a lunar moth that went through different stages of metamorphosis.

Suzan Bellincampi, the Islands director for Mass Audubon, said that the show aimed to “embody nature in all of its forms, and perform and connect with the natural world,” adding, “The message is that you can be yourself, in whatever form that comes.” Bellincampi acknowledged the support of the Martha’s Vineyard Bank and Friends of Family Planning, as well as Queer Hub MV, to which all of the proceeds went, to support the LGBTQ community on Martha’s Vineyard.

Drag is a form of expression, and this show celebrated the different ways to express nature while kicking off Pride Month.