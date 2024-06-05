Teresa Elizabeth Kral

Elizabeth Teresa Robinson and Jaroslav Darien Kral of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Teresa Elizabeth Kral, on June 2, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Teresa weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Elodie Louise Fay

Theresa Fay and Tim Fay of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Elodie Louise Fay, on May 31, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Elodie weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

Eloise Elizabeth Trepanier

Evonne Trepanier and Shawn Trepanier Jr. of edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Eloise Elizabeth Trepanier, on May 29, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Eloise weighed 6 pounds, 6.5 ounces.