Court Report: May 17 – 31, 2024

May 17
Carlos Deolivera, Oak Bluffs; 52, leaving the scene of property damage, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Weidson Deaguiar, Vineyard Haven; 22, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, number plate violation to conceal identity: continued to pretrial hearing.
May 21
Keith Debettencourt, Vineyard Haven; 62, operating under the influence of liquor (third offense), possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
George Baird, Aquinanah; 48, abuse prevention order violation: continued to pretrial hearing.
May 24
Jaroslav Kral, Edgartown; 19, leaving scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.
Moises Dossantos, Vineyard Haven; 36, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license: continued to pretrial hearing.
Wallace Silva, Oak Bluffs; 25, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, motor vehicle not meeting RMV safety standards: continued to pretrial hearing.
May 28
Wesley Gilpin, Oak Bluffs; 33, strangulation/suffocation, threat to commit crime: continued to pretrial hearing.
Andrew Wolstencroft, Cranston, R.I.; 37, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.
Ualas Grouga Alves, Edgartown; 36, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of liquor, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Naomi Higgins, Edgartown; 42, threat to commit crime, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial hearing.
May 30
Brendan Woods, Edgartown; 30, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.
May 31
Iara Silva, Vineyard Haven; 33, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.