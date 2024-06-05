Court Report: May 17 – 31, 2024

May 17

Carlos Deolivera, Oak Bluffs; 52, leaving the scene of property damage, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Weidson Deaguiar, Vineyard Haven; 22, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, number plate violation to conceal identity: continued to pretrial hearing.

May 21

Keith Debettencourt, Vineyard Haven; 62, operating under the influence of liquor (third offense), possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

George Baird, Aquinanah; 48, abuse prevention order violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

May 24

Jaroslav Kral, Edgartown; 19, leaving scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.

Moises Dossantos, Vineyard Haven; 36, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license: continued to pretrial hearing.

Wallace Silva, Oak Bluffs; 25, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, motor vehicle not meeting RMV safety standards: continued to pretrial hearing.

May 28

Wesley Gilpin, Oak Bluffs; 33, strangulation/suffocation, threat to commit crime: continued to pretrial hearing.

Andrew Wolstencroft, Cranston, R.I.; 37, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

Ualas Grouga Alves, Edgartown; 36, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of liquor, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Naomi Higgins, Edgartown; 42, threat to commit crime, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial hearing.

May 30

Brendan Woods, Edgartown; 30, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

May 31

Iara Silva, Vineyard Haven; 33, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.