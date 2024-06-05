Happy June! Summer weather is here, and I have had the great pleasure to enjoy my first beach day, complete with a brief but joyous swim at State Beach. I’m a happy girl.

Erica Wilson, a retail and needlepoint shop named after “America’s First Lady of Stitchery,” is opening a new storefront at 21 Kelley St. on June 15 in the heart of Edgartown. To celebrate, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 am, and in honor of Wilson, who used to serve iced tea and cookies in the garden during her needlework classes and seminars, there will be iced tea and cookies for all guests. Additionally, the first 50 guests will receive complimentary starter needlepoint kits, including blank canvas, fiber, needle, and instructions.

Save the date and get ready for a fabulous time at Town Bar & Grill’s family-friendly Drag Brunch on June 8. Doors open at 12 pm, with the dazzling show starting at 12:30 pm. Arrive early to grab your seat, sip on a cocktail, and order brunch before the fun begins. Your ticket includes admission, colorful swag, and a chance to win prizes. Go to bit.ly/TownDragBrunch for tickets.

Sidney Karger will be at Edgartown Books on June 8, from 1 to 3 pm, signing his book “The Bump,” a story of two men, Wyatt Wallace and Biz Petterelli, who are fully committed to their life together in Brooklyn with their dog, Matilda. They’re also about to have a baby together. And they’re freaking out. Their baby is due soon, and they could use one last hurrah, along with “us time” to mend some recent relationship issues, so the daddies-to-be embark on an epic cross-country babymoon from New York to California.

Also on Saturday, June 8, is Edgartown Books at the Carnegie: “Morning Pages,” by Kate Feiffer from 5 to 7 pm. Meet Island writer Kate Feiffer at the Island launch of her debut novel at this special reception, author talk, and book signing. The building is handicapped-accessible. “Morning Pages” is both a humorous exploration of the creative process and a relatable coming-of-age tale for the generation sandwiched between caring for their parents and caring for their kids. Reservations are not required, but encouraged by visiting eventbrite.com. If this event shows “sold out,” please email the Carnegie directly at thecarnegie@mvpreservation.org to let them know you will be there.

Join Jenna Robichau at Slough Farm on Tuesday mornings from 11 to 11:45 am for “Active Animals Dance.” “Active Animals Creative Movement” is a dynamic and engaging class that combines physical activity, imaginative play, and early childhood development principles. Through a series of fun and interactive activities, children will learn basic movement skills, enhance their coordination, and foster creativity while embodying various farm animals. Registration for this class is encouraged by visiting their website at sloughfarm.org, but it is not required.

That about does it for now. Have a wonderful week! Remember the summer mantra: kindness and patience (and leave a little early to get where you’re going).

