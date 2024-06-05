June is a busy month for Marty Nadler

Comedian, writer, television and now film producer Marty Nadler, often known for his comic chops writing “Happy Days,” “Laverne & Shirley,” “The Odd Couple,” and more, has three June events coming up.

First, on Monday, June 10, at 7 pm is a reading of his play “Grief and Other Business” at the M.V. Playhouse, part of its Monday Night Specials series. “It’s a story about a married couple who own a popular restaurant in New York City’s theater district,” Nadler writes of the play. “The play opens with the passing of the husband, which brings the family together for the funeral. It’s a tale of working … living … and dying.”

Then on Wednesday, June 12, a film Nadler executive-produced along with Allen Bain, Laura Correa, Nicole Edeiken, and Michael Giordano, “iMordecai,” screens at the M.V. Film Center at 7:30 pm, followed by a Q and A with Nadler and writer, director, and producer Marvin Samel. (See the review above.) The film is based on Samel’s real-life experiences with his own family.

To wrap up his June Island tour, Nadler and his son comedian Charlie Nadler appear on Friday, June 14, Father’s Day weekend, at 7:30 pm again, at the Film Center. Joining them will be another Islander, Cord Bailey.





