Oak Bluffs HarborFest Saturday

The 32nd annual HarborFest is Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm, on the Oak Bluffs Harbor. Sample food, listen to local music, and peruse and purchase work by Island artisans and local merchants all along the Oak Bluffs waterfront.

Music starts at noon with Rick Bausman and the Beetlebung Steel Band, continues at 2 pm with the Phil daRosa Project, and at 4 pm Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish will perform — all at Nancy’s outdoor stage.

At the other end of the harbor, closest to Our Market, there will be a variety of ongoing music throughout the day. The lineup includes John O’Toole, Phil Spillane, Dave Willis and Bobby Keyes, and Brian Weilland.

For adult, youth, and family participants, a sandcastle contest will be held from 11 am to 2 pm at the North Bluff beach. “Chalk It Up,” a chalk walk for kids run by the Oak Bluffs library, will happen near Lobsterville and Sandbar restaurants. And to top it off, a Coast Guard vessel will be docked not far from Dockside.

Admission to the event is free, and the public is invited to come and spend the day. The rain date will be Sunday, June 18, from 10 am to 6 pm.