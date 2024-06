May 1968: Lambert’s Cove

By Leroy Hazelton



The sea is hidden

At the end of worn grey planks,



So life gently rises

In the scent of ocean

As you close your eyes



Smiling

And drift past original destinations,

Out on the fragile nerve



Where the world is stained glass

Spinning.

Leroy Hazelton lives in Vineyard Haven, and volunteers at Chicken Alley.

