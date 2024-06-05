Real estate transactions: May 27 – 31, 2024

Aquinnah

May 31, Rebecca R. Carey, Alan P. Slatas, and Wesley D. James, et al., sold 0 Rose Meadow Way to Alan P. Slatas for $20,000.

Edgartown

May 28, Craig Parvenik sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 407 Week 40 to James O. Howell and April Howell for $1.

May 29, Michelle A. Munsey and Kurt Raggio sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 209 Week 31 to Carol Frazer for $26,000.

May 29, Dorothy Benitez sold 13 Saddle Club Road to Lisa L. Kusinitz, trustee of Lisa Kusinitz 2016 Trust, for $1,250,000.

May 29, Christon Family LLC sold 15 Mill St. Unit 29 to Walker Ryan for $523,000.

May 29, Patricia Gillis sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 507 Week 16 to Daniel Roop and Abbie Mae Roop for $3,500.

May 30, MSK LLC sold 14 Mill Hill Road to Mark W. Marino and Nina Jones-Marino for $4,600,000.

May 31, Shauna White Smith and Toni White Hanover, as individuals and trustees of White-Quampacky Realty Trust and Albert White 2010 Revocable Trust, the Estate of Albert White, Toni Norton Billings, and Toni W. Billings, sold 99 Oyster Pond Road to OPR 99 Homestead LLC for $5,500,000.

Oak Bluffs

May 29, 71 Netock Ave LLC sold 71 Netock Ave. to ALJ Realty Corp for $1,225,000.

West Tisbury

Barbara A. Bennett, trustee of William D. Bennett 2004 Trust, sold 131 Shubael Weeks Road to Benjamin Taylor for $2,000,000.