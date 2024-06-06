“We deserve to experience love fully, equally, without shame and without compromise.” –Elliot Page

Pride weekend is here! Oak Bluffs celebrates and honors our LGBTQ community with events all weekend, sponsored by the O.B. Association, M.V. Community Services, and Queer Hub MV. On Friday evening, June 7, Oak Bluffs businesses will offer goodies and fun shopping events, then the kickoff party is at the Ritz, with dancing, drag queens, and swag. The fabulous Pride parade is Saturday, starting at the Island Queen ferry dock at 2 pm, and winding through downtown to Ocean Park for a dance party from 3 to 6 pm.

On Sunday, Red Cat Kitchen offers two seatings for its Drag Brunch, at 11 am and 2 pm. Call for reservations.

There will be a memorial service for Joe Prebeg on June 8, at 2 pm at the Agricultural Hall. Friends and family will gather afterward at Rockfish in Edgartown, to share stories and honor Joe.

Pat Law and her band ESP will be playing at the P.A. Club this Saturday, June 8, from 6 to 9 pm. Bring your friends and your dancing shoes!

The M.V. Museum has started Global Rhythms, a summer music series on Tuesday evenings at 5:30 pm. Tuesday, June 11, will feature Allie and Paryss, a.k.a. Alison Frazier-Hayden and Guy B. Hayden. Bring your lawn chair and picnic to enjoy this dynamically talented Oak Bluffs couple.

Clothes to Go is an outreach program of the United Methodist Church of M.V., providing free clothing to all. The program was started 15 years ago, and has been embraced by the community as a spot for sustainable shopping, and the source for cool secondhand styles. The program is run solely by volunteers, and is supported through clothing drives throughout the community and generous donations. To celebrate this 15th anniversary, they are presenting a free Fashion Show at the Tabernacle on Saturday, June 22, at 7 pm. Local models will display fine, fun, and funky fashions from the CTG collection. You can be a model! Contact Jen Fiore at mvclothestogo@gmail.com.

Happy Birthday on June 6 to Amelie Loyot, who has recently opened her new shop, Curio, in Post Office Square. June 6 is also Jennifer Robinson’s day — hope she takes the day off! June 7 is the day to celebrate Janet Howard, Ray Moreis, Leandra Seward, and Zoe Thompson. On June 8, we send many happy returns across the water to expat Jude Sanches! Jude shares the day with Scott Robinson, Bob Murphy, Alan Slatas, and Frank Lloyd Wright.

Happy birthday to Brie Sylvia Olender and Michael J. Fox on June 9. Lisa Williston celebrates on the 10th, along with Maggie Pacheco, Haley Hines, and Sasha Obama. And happy anniversary to Will and Sue deBettencourt! Hilde Combra celebrates 91 years young on June 11.

