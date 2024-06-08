Island attorney Ron Rappaport, 74, dies unexpectedly

The Island woke up to shocking news today that the prominent attorney and community leader Ronald H. Rappaport died unexpectedly on Friday night in Vineyard Haven. He was 74 years old and lived year-round in Chilmark with his wife Jane Kaplan

Born and raised on Martha’s Vineyard, Rappaport lived an extraordinary life, serving as an attorney for five of the six towns on the Island and offering legal counsel and sound advice to a wide circle of friends, business owners, politicians, and celebrities from near and far.

Rappaport also provided public service through numerous capacities, including as the Vineyard Steamship Authority governor and was chairman of the board at the Martha’s Vineyard Bank. His father was a well-known Island physician, and Ron was born and came of age in Oak Bluffs.

He was a dedicated cyclist and could be seen riding his bike up-Island just about every day in the summer and fall. But those who knew him well say his greatest dedication of all was to his family. He is survived by his daughter Julia Rappaport of Newton and Chilmark and her husband Jack Spencer and their two sons Sam and Charlie; and by his brother, Alan Rappaport, and a sister Susan Cohen, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and a great-nephew