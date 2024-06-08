Youth Pride MV Bracelet

In 2023 Stephanie Wolf Designs created a bracelet to support Youth Pride MV, a local initiative by MV Community Services’ Island Wide Youth Collaborative and the Martha’s Vineyard Youth Task Force. Half of the proceeds from each bracelet go directly to Youth Pride MV, and over $2,000 in donations have been generated and donated to the organization.

Youth Pride MV, a local initiative by MV Community Services’ Island Wide Youth Collaborative and the Martha’s Vineyard Youth Task Force, provides a supportive and inclusive community for LGBTQIA+ youth. Through various programs, including group activities and trips, Youth Pride MV’s mission is to foster acceptance, equality, and resilience among young people.

Stephanie Wolf Designs makes The Pride Progress Rainbow Bracelet, with its 12 rectangular glass beads, on-Island and hopes to raise an additional $2,000 for Youth Pride MV during the 2024 season.

For more information about the Pride Month events in Oak Bluffs, including the 3rd Annual Pride Parade on June 8th at 3 pm, visit the Oak Bluffs Association website at obamv.com.