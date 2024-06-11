Thanks for the support

To the Editor:

We can’t thank the Martha’s Vineyard community enough for the outpouring of support during National Nurses Week (May 6–12).

The week was filled with activities, snacks, and gifts, with local businesses providing spa and massage services, yoga classes, gift cards, and more to honor our dedicated nurses at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Thank you to the following for recognizing the importance of nurses and making Nurses Week an enjoyable one for many at the hospital: massage therapy provided by Brittany Golding, Pamela Williams, and Rosalyn; acupuncture provided by Susan Sanford of Vineyard Complementary Medicine; as well as contributions from Aligned Pilates MV, CatBoat, ChappyWrap, DermaSea, Island Aesthetics MV, Morning Glory, SaltSpa, and Yoga on the Vine.

In keeping with the Nurses Week theme, “Nurses Make the Difference,” we’d also like to acknowledge the recipients of this year’s Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Nursing Excellence Awards.

The Florence Nightingale Award went to Laura Hilliard, R.N. Hilliard is described as having “great compassion, kindness, confidence, determination, and integrity. Laura shares many qualities with Florence, such as having the skills to analyze data/information, a love of writing, and a passion for the nursing profession.”

Samantha Cron, R.N., received the Clinical Excellence in Nursing Award. Colleagues describe Cron as a role model to her peers, delivering compassionate and competent care to her patients, and always striving for clinical excellence by collaborating interdepartmentally to ensure the continuity of patient-centered care.

The Rising Star Award went to two recipients, Kristen Chicco, R.N., and Jaqueline daSilva, R.N.

Chicco is described as “a highly motivated nurse who values a team-based approach. No matter the situation, she maintains a professional, calm, and kind demeanor toward all coworkers and patients.”

DaSilva is described as “a positive spirit who is always ready to help and contribute in any way. She is a nurse who provides exceptional care to patients, positively impacts her colleagues, and leads by example.”

Congratulations to these exceptional nurses, and a big thank-you to all the nurses at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, who always have a patient’s best interest at heart. All of those nurses felt spoiled by the wonderful businesses and local services who contributed to the Nurses Week festivities.

Claire Seguin, chief nurse and VP of operations

Renee Clancy, executive director of nursing

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital