Tisbury polls close at 8 pm

Tisbury is holding annual town elections until 8 pm today at the Emergency Services Facility at 215 Spring Street.

Incumbent select board chair Roy Cutrer is running for re-election, and is the only candidate on the ballot for that spot.

But there is also a write-in candidate in the select board race — Spring Street resident Mary Bernadette Budinger-Cormie, who recently decided to throw her hat into the ring after the deadline to be named on-ballot had passed.

Cormie, out campaigning across the street from the voting location on election day afternoon, told The Times that she is looking to solve housing-related issues in Tisbury, and preserve the town’s integrity and character.

Cormie also said that her decision to run began as a protest campaign, after the town last week rescinded a stop-work order on a building being constructed next door to her home. She requested the order, and says she is concerned that the project does not comply with town bylaws and threatens the character of her neighborhood.

“What spurred this decision was the removal of the stop-work order on the house next to me at 97 Spring Street,” Cormie told The Times. “And my husband Leigh and I both felt that we did not have a voice in anything that was happening. And we woke up the next day, and we looked at each other, and we’re like ‘We can’t complain and be a victim. We have to be part of the solution.'”

A Tisbury School committee seat is contested, with incumbent chair Amy B. Houghton seeking re-election against Lora Ksieniewicz.

For constable, incumbent Mark J. Campos is being challenged by K. David Kann.

Tisburians are also running in uncontested races for the water commission, a one-year spot on the finance and advisory committee, and for positions on the boards of planning, health, and assessors.

For the board of library trustees, three candidates are running for three open positions.

For the finance and advisory committee, two candidates are on the ballot for three open seats.

The polls in Tisbury have been open since noon on Tuesday. The Times will cover election results as they come in.