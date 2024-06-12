Court Report: May 17 – June 10, 2024

May 17
Carlos Deolivera, Oak Bluffs; 52, operation of motor vehicle with suspended license, leaving scene of property damage, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Weidson Deaguiar, Vineyard Haven; 22, operation of motor vehicle with suspended license, number plate violation to conceal identity: continued to pretrial hearing.
May 21
Sydney Scannell, Edgartown; 27, 2nd offense operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, no inspection/sticker, use of electronic device while operating motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Keith Debettencourt, Vineyard Haven; 62, 3rd offense operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
May 23
George Baird, Aquinnah; 48, violation of abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial hearing.
May 24
Walace Silva, Oak Bluffs; 25, no inspection/sticker, motor vehicle not meeting inspection safety standards, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.
Moises Dossantos, Vineyard Haven; 36, operation of motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial hearing.
Jaroslav Kral, Edgartown; 19, leaving scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.
May 28
Leonardo Miranda, Vineyard Haven; 33, trespassing, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: continued to pretrial hearing.
Naomi Higgins, Edgartown; 42, threat to commit crime, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial hearing.
Andrew Wolstencroft, Cranston, R.I.; 37, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.
Ualas Grouga Alves, Edgartown; 36, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Wesley Gilpin, Oak Bluffs; 33, threat to commit crime, strangulation/suffocation: continued to pretrial hearing.
May 30
Brendan Woods, West Tisbury; 30, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.
May 31
Iracildo Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; 31, failure to stop/yield, failure to stop/yield, leaving scene of property damage, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Devante Santiago, Hyde Park; 29, assault and battery with dangerous weapon, serious bodily injury through assault and battery, mayhem, disorderly conduct, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial hearing.
Frank Mogavero, Quincy; 33, serious bodily injury through assault and battery, disorderly conduct, mayhem: continued to pretrial hearing.
Larissa DaCosta, Falmouth; 24, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.
Iara Silva, Vineyard Haven; 27, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.
June 3
Fabio Barbosa, Vineyard Haven; 36, operation of motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Donald Maciel, Edgartown; 64, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol: continued to pretrial hearing.
Riley Blizard, Cotuit; 42, boat operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, unsafe operation of motorboat: continued to pretrial hearing.
Michael Leighton, West Tisbury; 55, trespassing, threat to commit crime, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on police officer, assault and battery on police officer: continued to pretrial hearing.
Robert Dias, Vineyard Haven; 47, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.
June 7
Fabio Barbosa, Vineyard Haven; 36, operation of motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Maycon Carleti, Edgartown; 38, operation of motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Deivid Deolivera, Edgartown; 38, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol: continued to pretrial hearing.
Marcos Deolivera, Vineyard Haven; 49, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.
Isac Deolivera, Oak Bluffs; 29, motor vehicle lights violation, no inspection/sticker, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.
Karine Rosa, Edgartown; 35, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Leidiane Braga-Dossantos, Edgartown; 40, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation: continued to plea bargain.
Leidiane Braga-Dossantos, West Tisbury; 40, operation of motor vehicle with suspended license, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation: continued to plea bargain.
Mateus De Olivera, West Tisbury; 31, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, motor vehicle lights violation: case closed.
Patricia Pasinato, Edgartown; 35, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, state highway traffic violation: case closed.
June 10
Radcliffe Romijn, Vineyard Haven; 52, operation of motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle: continued to plea bargain.
Moizes Dos Santos, Vineyard Haven; 42, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.
Ognjen Skipina, Edgartown; 26, no inspection/sticker, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.
Benjamin Ramsey, Chilmark; 43, no inspection/sticker, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.
Christopher King, Vineyard Haven; 27, obstructed/nontransparent window, number plate violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.