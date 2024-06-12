Court Report: May 17 – June 10, 2024

May 17

Carlos Deolivera, Oak Bluffs; 52, operation of motor vehicle with suspended license, leaving scene of property damage, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Weidson Deaguiar, Vineyard Haven; 22, operation of motor vehicle with suspended license, number plate violation to conceal identity: continued to pretrial hearing.

May 21

Sydney Scannell, Edgartown; 27, 2nd offense operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, no inspection/sticker, use of electronic device while operating motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Keith Debettencourt, Vineyard Haven; 62, 3rd offense operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

May 23

George Baird, Aquinnah; 48, violation of abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial hearing.

May 24

Walace Silva, Oak Bluffs; 25, no inspection/sticker, motor vehicle not meeting inspection safety standards, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.

Moises Dossantos, Vineyard Haven; 36, operation of motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jaroslav Kral, Edgartown; 19, leaving scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.

May 28

Leonardo Miranda, Vineyard Haven; 33, trespassing, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: continued to pretrial hearing.

Naomi Higgins, Edgartown; 42, threat to commit crime, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial hearing.

Andrew Wolstencroft, Cranston, R.I.; 37, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

Ualas Grouga Alves, Edgartown; 36, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Wesley Gilpin, Oak Bluffs; 33, threat to commit crime, strangulation/suffocation: continued to pretrial hearing.

May 30

Brendan Woods, West Tisbury; 30, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

May 31

Iracildo Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; 31, failure to stop/yield, failure to stop/yield, leaving scene of property damage, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Devante Santiago, Hyde Park; 29, assault and battery with dangerous weapon, serious bodily injury through assault and battery, mayhem, disorderly conduct, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial hearing.

Frank Mogavero, Quincy; 33, serious bodily injury through assault and battery, disorderly conduct, mayhem: continued to pretrial hearing.

Larissa DaCosta, Falmouth; 24, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Iara Silva, Vineyard Haven; 27, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

June 3

Fabio Barbosa, Vineyard Haven; 36, operation of motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Donald Maciel, Edgartown; 64, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol: continued to pretrial hearing.

Riley Blizard, Cotuit; 42, boat operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, unsafe operation of motorboat: continued to pretrial hearing.

Michael Leighton, West Tisbury; 55, trespassing, threat to commit crime, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on police officer, assault and battery on police officer: continued to pretrial hearing.

Robert Dias, Vineyard Haven; 47, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

June 7

Fabio Barbosa, Vineyard Haven; 36, operation of motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Maycon Carleti, Edgartown; 38, operation of motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Deivid Deolivera, Edgartown; 38, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol: continued to pretrial hearing.

Marcos Deolivera, Vineyard Haven; 49, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.

Isac Deolivera, Oak Bluffs; 29, motor vehicle lights violation, no inspection/sticker, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.

Karine Rosa, Edgartown; 35, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Leidiane Braga-Dossantos, Edgartown; 40, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation: continued to plea bargain.

Leidiane Braga-Dossantos, West Tisbury; 40, operation of motor vehicle with suspended license, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation: continued to plea bargain.

Mateus De Olivera, West Tisbury; 31, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, motor vehicle lights violation: case closed.

Patricia Pasinato, Edgartown; 35, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, state highway traffic violation: case closed.

June 10

Radcliffe Romijn, Vineyard Haven; 52, operation of motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle: continued to plea bargain.

Moizes Dos Santos, Vineyard Haven; 42, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.

Ognjen Skipina, Edgartown; 26, no inspection/sticker, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.

Benjamin Ramsey, Chilmark; 43, no inspection/sticker, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.

Christopher King, Vineyard Haven; 27, obstructed/nontransparent window, number plate violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.