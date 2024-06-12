Cutrer re-elected to select board

1 of 2

Incumbent select board chair Roy Cutrer was re-elected to Tisbury’s select board on Tuesday, receiving twice as many votes as write-in candidate Mary Bernadette Budinger-Cormie.

Preliminary results show Cutrer with 274 votes and Budinger-Cormie with 139 votes.

Spring Street resident Budinger-Cormie this past week decided to run as a write-in, after the deadline for nomination papers had passed.

In other contested races, Amy Houghton secured re-election to the Tisbury School Committee with 292 votes, compared to 128 votes for challenger Lora Ksieniewicz.

And Mark J. Campos beat out K. David Kann for the constable position with 291 votes to 108.

The select board race likely drew the most attention. While out campaigning across the street from the voting location on Election Day afternoon, Budinger-Cormie told The Times that she is looking to solve housing-related issues in Tisbury and preserve the town’s integrity and character.

Budinger-Cormie also said that her decision to run was initially meant as more of a protest campaign, after the town last week rescinded a stop-work order on a building being constructed next door to her home. She requested the order, and says she is concerned that the project does not comply with town bylaws, and threatens the character of her neighborhood.

“What spurred this decision was the removal of the stop-work order on the house next to me at 97 Spring St.,” Budinger-Cormie told The Times. “And my husband Leigh and I both felt that we did not have a voice in anything that was happening. And we woke up the next day, and we looked at each other, and we’re like, ‘We can’t complain and be a victim. We have to be part of the solution.'”

In the planning board race, Daniel C. Phelan won comfortably with 346 votes.

For health board, Malcolm Rich Boyd was reelected with 390 votes.

For the finance and advisory committee race, Nancy B. Gilfoy (378 votes), Allan Vincent Rogers (333 votes) and write-in Elaine T. Miller (24 votes) each won a three-year term. Write-in candidate Bruce Campbell received 10 votes.

Russell Hartenstine also won a one-year term on that committee with a count of 338 votes.

In the library trustee race, Janet K. Hefler, Carolyn B. Henderson and Pamela S. Street each won three-year terms with over 350 votes.

For the board of assessors, write-in Madelyn W. Silvia won with 32 votes.

Roland M. Miller won his water committee race with 360 votes.