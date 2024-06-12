Doris Mae Cleveland, a longtime resident of West Chop, died at Windemere on June 7, 2024, with family by her side. She was 99 years old.

Born on Dec. 15, 1924, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital in Oak Bluffs, Doris was the daughter of Herbert Raymond “Pat” Cleveland and Jane Jackson Cleveland of West Chop. She was a granddaughter of Captain and Mrs. Levi Jackson of Edgartown. Captain Jackson received a Carnegie Medal for heroism for saving the captain and crew of the Mertie B. Crowley, which sank off Wasque on Jan. 23, 1910.

Doris attended school in Tisbury, and graduated from Tisbury High School, class of 1942. After high school, she was a homemaker, having married Clarence N. Ward Jr., in 1942. She had three children, Clarence, Carole, and Herbert Ward.

Doris divorced Clarence in 1956. A single mother of three children, she found work as a housekeeper for Mr. and Mrs. Paul Warburg, Mr. and Mrs. John Wilbur, Mrs. Ruth Morris, Mr. and Mrs. Justice Lowe, and several other West Chop seasonal families. She was later employed by Ida Levine for the Vineyard Dry Goods Store. She also became a property caretaker for several summer families.

In 1959, she married Henry Oliver Perry of Oak Bluffs. They purchased a house on State Road in Vineyard Haven (which is now Europa).

Doris was a member of the Queenames Council, Degree of Pocahontas, as Wenonah, Pocahontas, and was the pianist. She was a member of Celestial Chapter No. 72, Order of Eastern Star, as organist, Worthy Matron, and Deputy Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of Massachusetts Eastern Star.

Besides her love for music, Doris was also artistically talented. She decorated pottery, crocheted, knit, and made hooked rugs. Some of her hooked rugs won blue ribbons at the Agricultural Fair.

Doris divorced Henry Perry in 1965. In 1968, Doris married for the third time, to George Maury, chief engineer for the Steamship Authority. They enjoyed digging for old bottles and using a metal detector on the Island beaches. They traveled by car several times to California, where George had a daughter from a previous marriage. They also traveled to Florida, where George worked on the engines for newer vessels for the Steamship Authority, and would then sail them up to their new port in Vineyard Haven. Doris and George divorced in 1981.

Doris changed her last name back to Cleveland. She moved in with her parents on Pine Tree Lane, and took care of them until her father died in 1981, and her mother died in 1983. The house was left to her, and she lived there until January 2023, when she moved to Windemere.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Carole Ward Maveety, and her son, Herbert R. Ward, both of Vineyard Haven; by her four grandchildren, Melinda Maveety, Kimberly Maveety Lefebvre, Robert C. Ward, and Michael Ward; four great-grandchildren, Kristina Ward, Allyssa Maveety, David Millen, and Ethan Lefebvre; two great-great grandchildren, Brycen Millen and Morningstarr Millen. She was predeceased by her son, Clarence N. Ward III, in 1993; her sister, Violet M. Waters, in 2014; and by her great-grandson, Jason Millen, in 2023.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 1 pm at the Cleveland family plot at 376 Palm Ave., Oak Grove Cemetery, in Vineyard Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Island charity.

For an online guestbook and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.