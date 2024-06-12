MVRHS boys tennis run ends at Final Four

The Vineyard’s run in the MIAA Division III boys tennis playoffs came to an end on Tuesday afternoon, as No. 5 MVRHS fell to No. 1 Weston, 4-1, at Somerset Berkley Regional High.

Both of the Vineyard’s doubles teams took the six-time defending state champs to a tiebreaker, with juniors Otis Forrester and Kyle Levy prevailing in first doubles, 11-9.

Junior Henry Wansiewicz and sophomore Tommy Flynn lost their tiebreaker 10-6, and the Vineyard’s singles team (juniors Zak Potter, Caleb Dubin, and Kert Kleeman) lost in two sets apiece.

“Their singles competitors were phenomenal,” second-year MVRHS head coach Nicole Macy said. “The boys all know that they played well, and that Weston deserved to win.”

The loss capped off a run to the Final Four in which MVRHS beat No. 28 Maimonides and No. 21 Boston Latin Academy 5-0, and then outlasted No. 4 Apponequet — an undefeated team the Vineyarders had previously lost to twice — in a thriller, 3-2.

It was the Vineyarders’ second consecutive run to the Final Four under Macy, and third consecutive overall. They finished with a 15-6 record this year, and will return everyone on their roster.

“The boys’ strokes are solid, and we’ve always had strong doubles teams,” Macy said. “We have a smart team. Now the work is on the mental toughness. If we can pick up where we left off, we’ll definitely be back to the Final Four, if not take it all the way.”

Sophomore Tommy Flynn echoed coach Macy’s sentiments, with even more optimism.

“This was a building year,” said Flynn. “We’re definitely taking it all the way next year.”