Poet’s Corner: Moving Day

Moving Day

By Cecily Bryant



Measuring the now empty rooms

to see if the next rooms we inhabit will

accommodate this prior life’s comforts

Sweeping the dusty floors and the odd bits

of living inevitably appear

Tinsel from a long-ago Christmas trapped

under a sofa leg

A lost baby sock

Some four-leaf clover crepe paper scraps from a

St. Patty’s Day party some years ago

Echos of children’s glees and sorrows

Indentations from crib wheels on the wood

floors and stickered slogan residue on

teenagers’ bedroom doors

Kitchen cupboards with forgotten Cheerios

and the scent of peanut butter oil

A mixed feeling of abandonment and

hope for the new chapter to begin

Time wafts hazily from the window’s moted

window light as we whisper our hoarse goodbyes

Cecily Bryant lived for 40 years in West Tisbury, where she raised her son. She currently lives in Vineyard Haven. Her poetry is published in a number of collections.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.





