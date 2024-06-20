Real estate transactions: June 10 – 14

Edgartown

June 10, Richard S. Dubin, trustee of Lots 1-5-9-13 Holly Bear Lane Trust, sold 13 Holly Bear Lane to Joao Silveira Barbosa and Sonia Cardoso Barbosa, trustee of Barbosa Family Trust, for $700,000.

June 10, Marie Guerini, trustee of Harborside Inn Condominium, sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 517 Week 15 to Mark Kuiper and Stephanie Harris-Kuiper for $750.

June 10, Francis E. Fisher III, trustee of Pennywise Path Realty Trust, sold 0 Pennywise Path Lot 2 to Amos J. Cavallo for $600,000.

June 13, Amy Stone, trustee of CAE 2021 Realty Trust, sold 61 Simpsons Lane to Lucas Etherington for $1,875,000.

June 14, Dail M. Bouchard sold 23 Edgewood Drive to John C. Walsh III, Kelley Nagi, Matthew R. Doyle, and Anna Doyle for $1,245,000.

June 14, Cornelius J. Moriarty II and Geraldine M. Moriarty sold 10 Gerts Way to Sheila Little and Michael Krumholz for $2,315,000.

Tisbury

June 14, Sharon Jackson sold 34 Twin Pines Way to Rahmale Hopkins and Lindsay Hopkins for $875,000.

June 14, Peter A. Cabana and Elizabeth A. Cabana, trustees of Cabana Family Nominee Trust sold 26 Waverly St. to David Dragas and Milica Petrovic for $1,200,000.

West Tisbury

June 14, Cynthia Cavanaro and William Cavanaro sold 5 Stillpoint Meadows Road to Michael Ehrenberg and Donna Richman for $5,300,000.