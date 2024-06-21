Beth and Gary Smith 50th anniversary

Cheers to 50 years! Islanders Beth and Gary Smith are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 22. Native Rhode Islanders, the couple honeymooned on Martha’s Vineyard back in 1974. They quickly fell in love with the Island, enjoying summer vacations with friends and family in a small rental house in Chilmark. Years later they moved to the Island with their two daughters, then ages 1 and 3. They look forward to celebrating this milestone with friends and family at the Grange Hall, and traveling to the British Virgin Islands next year. This photo was taken in 1976, at that summer rental in Chilmark.

Happy Anniversary, Mom and Dad! You two are awe-inspiring. Thanks for teaching us how it’s done. We love you so much!