Cookie honors

Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts has named its “500 Club”; Scouts who sold more than 500 boxes of Girl Scout cookies this year. Island Girl Scouts are:

Lacey Leonard of Vineyard Haven, Troop 69146, sold a total of 534 boxes.

Jayla Lyons of Oak Bluffs, Troop 69146, sold a total of 1,228 boxes.

Aurora Christensen of Oak Bluffs, Troop 69146, sold a total of 520 boxes.

Isabella Florio of Edgartown, Troop 69146, sold a total of 525 boxes.

Elaina Cacchiotti of Vineyard Haven, Troop 31015, sold a total of 607 boxes.