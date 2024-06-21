Juneteenth Jubilee Fest celebrates community, culture, and connection

In celebration of Juneteenth, the Oak Bluffs community will be hosting a number of events. “This is the third annual Juneteenth Jubilee festival,” Karma Finley Wallace of HoverFly Media said. “This is Kahina van Dyke’s brainchild. Van Dyke is an active community member in Oak Bluffs, serves on the board of directors of the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, owns the popular store Jubilee on Circuit Avenue, and runs the Inkwell Inn — among many other accomplishments.

“This idea started on Kahina’s porch three years ago. It’s a cultural festival. We invite artists, performers, chefs, musicians — all the cultural points in our community — to come and help us celebrate,” Finley Wallace said.

The Jubilee Fest partners with Union Chapel Education and Cultural Institute. “On Friday, we’re having a screening of the PBS documentary, ‘Cost of Inheritance,’” Finley Wallace noted. On Saturday, an amazing lineup of cultural trailblazers of all realms will be at Union Chapel, including renowned Island painter and NAACP Image Award winner Charly Palmer, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, culinary historian Dr. Jessica Harris, awardwinning actor Malik Yoba, and musician Sahn:. “Malik is the headliner, and Sahn is the widow of Chadwick Boseman, and a very talented singer.” Charly Palmer will also be featured, and astronaut Charles F. Bolden Jr., who is the first Black head of NASA.

There will also be a photo space set up on Circuit Ave. in front of Jubilee. “Anyone who comes by for photos to commemorate Juneteenth will receive a free gift from Kahina,” Finley Wallace said. On Sunday, at Union Chapel, there will be a service, and Dr. Geoffery Hicks, composer and music director, will be the guest musical director, along with guest singer Danny Rivera. “Then we’re doing a special walk to the water from the Narragansett House with Dr. Jessica Harris. We did that last year as well, and it was a beautiful moment to soak in the celebration.”

The Oak Bluffs Association is one of the sponsors helping promote the fest, and the Jubilee is free. “Kahina wants to keep this a community-focused event. A chance to celebrate joy and jubilee,” Finley Wallace said.

Showing Fri, Jun 21, 2024 , 4 pm – 6 pm

For more Juneteenth Jubilee information go to https://inkwellbeach.com/events