Phyllis Vecchia’s ‘Women in History’ program

Phyllis Vecchia’s Creative Drama enterprise had an exciting school year teaching women in history to Tisbury School sixth- and eighth-grade students, and to the second and third graders at Chilmark School.

At the Tisbury School, the eighth-grade students studied Mary Chipman Lawrence, a whaling wife from Falmouth, and climate activist Greta Thunberg. The sixth grade learned about Mary Chipman Lawrence, Abigail Adams, and Clara Lemlich. Lemlich was a labor organizer at the turn of the 20th century. The Chilmark School second and third grade students enjoyed acting out Abigail Adams with hats and costumes.

The program is paid for by the town of Tisbury, the PTO of Chilmark, and private funders and donors.

For more information, contact Phyllis Vecchia, pvcreativedrama@yahoo.com.