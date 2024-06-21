Heard on Main Street: Burn the good candles, use the nice sheets, wear the fancy lingerie. Don’t save it for a special occasion. Today is special.

Can’t help but think that the hot weather replacing our lovely days of last week must be to make us realize that climate change is really happening. And to remind us that there are a number of things we can each do to improve the situation.

My car is not new. I have no intention of replacing it. I hear so many folks complain their new car does this or that which they find annoying or just plain wrong. But I see this in some with new computers or cell phones, too.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum has a weekly Global Rhythms Summer Concert Series, on Tuesdays through August. Bring picnics, blankets, or lawn chairs for an evening of music every Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for students, and free for children under 12.

The museum opens “Eisenstaedt’s Martha’s Vineyard” today through August 28. Enjoy our Island as seen through the lens of one of the best photojournalists of the 20th century.

The Summer Stars Children’s Theater Camp runs weekly at the M.V. Playhouse from June 24 to August 23. This fun program exploring the magic of theater and art for ages 8 to 14 has limited enrollment.

Enjoy “Celebrity Autobiography,” the hilarious stage show where celebrities read aloud from memoirs by other celebs on Saturday, July 6, at 7 pm, at the MVRHS Performing Arts Center. This is a benefit for the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse.

Worried about ticks? Our V.H. library offers “The Tick Talk” on Tuesday, July 2, at 6 pm. Learn from Patrick Roden-Reynolds, public health biologist and director of the M.V. Tick Program.

The M.V. Film Society opens the annual Film Music Festival on Thursday, June 27, at 6:30 pm, followed by a showing of “Bob Marley: One Love” at 7:30, and runs through Sunday, sponsored by Vineyard Wind and Mass Cultural Council. The weekend will be filled with films, musical performances, and Q and As, celebrating music, culture, and film. Passes are available now.

I tend to avoid watching the news, partly because it is so often the same as yesterday. But also because, at least on TV, the broadcasters are insistent on declaring every item a new catastrophic event. Perhaps, but I think more information on ways to help would not hurt. Broadcasting loud and damaging protests, bringing disorder and violence, does nothing to improve the situation.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Laura Kimball. Best wishes to Jack O’Callaghan on Tuesday. Wednesday belongs to Nancy Cryer. Happy birthday to Leslie Craven on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: We could learn a lot from crayons. Some are sharp, some are pretty, and some are dull. Some have weird names, and all are different colors, but they all have to live in the same box.