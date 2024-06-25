Civility gone at Edgartown grocery store

To the Editor:

I was so disgusted today about the behavior of a male senior citizen in Edgartown today. A lady in her twenties with a legitimate disability and tag parked in a disabled parking spot in front of the Stop & Shop in Edgartown. She was walking with a support device, and still was accosted by an elderly person, I would NOT call him a gentleman, about taking a disabled parking spot when she is that young. This is disgusting behavior that is not fit for our community. On top of that, there was a free spot next to the one taken. Can’t people be civilized anymore?

Peter Kretschmann

Vineyard Haven