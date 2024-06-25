Cribbage Club results

Nineteen Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Hall in Oak Bluffs to play our favorite game. The results were:

First, Suzanne Cioffi with a 10/5 +75 card

Second, George Giosmas with a 9/4 + 76 card

Third, Jack Silvia with a 9/4 + 69 card

Fourth, Collin Evanson with a 9/4 + 43 card

Fifth, Mary Alice Russell with a 9/4 +37 card

We had four skunks (game won by more than 30 points). Three people scored a 24-point hand, Samantha Burns, Roy Scheffer, and Jack Silvia.

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the High School in the Culinary Department (across from the tennis courts) on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.