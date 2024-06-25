Get Out the Vote postcard parties

To the Editor:

Eight Vineyard organizations have joined forces to form Keep Democracy Alive, a nonpartisan effort to increase voter turnout on both the Island and the mainland in the November elections.

We have been having postcard parties where we send out postcards to recipients encouraging them to register to vote, and then be sure to exercise the right to vote. The parties are held every Monday in June from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, 130 Center St. in V.H. They will be at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 238 Main St., in V.H. from 4:30 to 6:30 pm on July on the 1st, 15th, 22nd and 28th, as well as every Monday in August. In September, we will advise you of the location. In October, it will return to the UU Church.

All people on the Island who are interested in preserving democracy are encouraged to come out to the postcard parties.

Carole G. Early

Vineyard Haven