Poet’s Corner: Mr. Bumblebee and Me

Mr. Bumblebee and Me
By Liz Splittgerber
I had a happy visit
Of the most unusual kind —
A bee came to my house today
And that I didn’t mind
He was quiet, he was sad
I didn’t ask him why
I offered him sugar water
He admitted his throat WAS dry
“Let me rest here on this flower,”
He said, with a faint and feeble smile,
“I so appreciate your help!”
I said, “Just rest here for a while.”
We talked about the weather
We passed away the time
I asked about his travels —
Exciting compared to mine
He let me take some pictures
He laughed when I let him see
We hated to say goodbye —
(When he left), Mr. Bumblebee and me
Liz Splittgerber lives on the Vineyard with her husband and three children. She is an avid poet, author, gardener, and photographer, who finds inspiration in the natural beauty and whimsy of the Island.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.