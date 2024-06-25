Poet’s Corner: Mr. Bumblebee and Me

Mr. Bumblebee and Me

By Liz Splittgerber

I had a happy visit

Of the most unusual kind —

A bee came to my house today

And that I didn’t mind

He was quiet, he was sad

I didn’t ask him why

I offered him sugar water

He admitted his throat WAS dry

“Let me rest here on this flower,”

He said, with a faint and feeble smile,

“I so appreciate your help!”

I said, “Just rest here for a while.”

We talked about the weather

We passed away the time

I asked about his travels —

Exciting compared to mine

He let me take some pictures

He laughed when I let him see

We hated to say goodbye —

(When he left), Mr. Bumblebee and me

Liz Splittgerber lives on the Vineyard with her husband and three children. She is an avid poet, author, gardener, and photographer, who finds inspiration in the natural beauty and whimsy of the Island.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.





