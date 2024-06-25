Real estate transactions: June 17 – 21

Chilmark

June 21, Hallett Lane LLC sold 25 Old Farm Road to Complete Package LLC for $3,473,000.

Edgartown

June 17, Michael E. Culbert and Janice A. Culbert sold 149 Litchfield Road to William Cavanaro and Cynthia Cavanaro for $3,140,000.

June 20, Marianne Dolan sold 3 Meetinghouse Village Unit 3 to Barbara Schwartz Gutman, trustee of Barbara Schwartz-Gutman Family Trust of 2003, for $1,335,000.

Tisbury

June 17, Leonard J. Mediavilla and Suzanne C. Mediavilla sold 0 Leonard Circle to Hans Broscheit and Sophia Asmara Solomon for $225,000.

June 20, Kristin Henriksen sold 10 Elm Street to Workforce Housing LLC for $1,120,000.

June 21, Araujo Vineyard Holdings LLC, formerly known as Araujo Holdings LLC, sold 191 Midland Ave. to Craig J. Tankard and Anu Tankard for $500,000.

West Tisbury

June 20, Dorothy O’Brien Baker, Elsie O’Brien Aubrey, Louise Walker O’Brien, and Frank O’Brien III, trustees of Frank O’Brien Jr. Jennie’s Cove Realty Trust, sold 80 Watcha Club Road to Shaton LLC for $7,600,000.