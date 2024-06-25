Supporting LGBTQ veterans in June

To the Editor:

The service and sacrifice of all our veterans should be fully recognized, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or HIV status. The Veterans’ Bonus Division of the Office of the State Treasurer is proud to support all our state’s veterans, especially our LGBTQ veterans, during Pride Month.

Last August, much-needed changes were made to eligibility requirements for veterans’ bonuses. After 104 years, the Veterans’ Bonus Division was finally able to issue bonus payments to veterans who were other than honorably discharged from service due to their sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or HIV status before or during the now-defunct federal policy “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” This was an important step toward achieving equity and fairness by making sure that service members receive the bonuses and benefits they deserve.

Granting benefits to these veterans is not just a matter of rectifying past wrongs, it is about acknowledging that their service, their sacrifice, is an integral part of the collective effort to safeguard our country. By extending eligibility for the bonuses and ensuring equity, we affirm that every individual who serves their country deserves to be treated with respect and dignity, regardless of their sexual orientation.

If you are a veteran who may be newly eligible for a bonus due to this change, please inquire by following this link: mass.gov/info-details/veterans-bonus-inquiry. And thank you for your service.

Steve Croteau, director

Veterans’ Bonus Division

Office of the State Treasurer and Receiver General