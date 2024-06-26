As we prepare for the holiday week, I’m thinking about the Fourth of July, and as I do, I’m troubled. For thousands of years, the varied indigenous populations on this continent primarily had enough space to live and develop their cultures, mostly in peace with each other, and with the animals and plants of their lands. Then in-migration, whether by choice or by force, filled the country with many cultures and beliefs, right along with the attendant prejudices and assumptions.

I’ve lived on both coasts of this great nation, in cities and in small towns. I’ve lived in communities that are solid blue and in communities that are the opposite. Everywhere I’ve gone I’ve met fine people. However, every place I’ve been has also seen a basic mistrust of the other, had prejudices, and fears of change and the unknown.

This year we face an increasingly nasty presidential election, and a planet in turmoil and in peril, so it is hard to celebrate. But I will. We the people are here, tumbled together, trying to make sense of it all, taking on problems and trying to solve them as best we can, trying to reach across what divides us to explain who we are, to find out who we are, to fix things as we think they need fixing. We keep trying to make our communities better, and I celebrate that. I celebrate us. I celebrate those who keep on trying for what is decent and fair and just. I celebrate those who speak up and those who take the time and trouble to listen. We surely don’t agree with one another about many things, but there is a basic decency to most of us, and that is what I will salute.

Here are a few examples of things that help me hold onto my optimism:

On Saturday, June 29, from 8 until 10 am, the Beach BeFrienders and the Wampanoag Tribe are co-sponsoring beach cleanups at Philbin, Lobsterville, and Moshup’s Beach. There will be bags, gloves, and parking placards available, so come on out. No need to sign up in advance. Bring the family, and show our beaches some love.

The Summer Reading Adventure has begun at the Aquinnah library. Kids who sign up will receive a book bag, a T shirt, and a reading log. Throughout the summer, stop by with your reading log to proudly show what you’ve read, and earn coupons for a treat or a gift. Gifts from Aquinnah businesses have been donated. Donors include Stony Creek, the Orange Peel Bakery, Hatmarcha Gifts, the Gay Head Store, Aquila, Cliffhangers, and the Aquinnah Cultural Center. I was there for the Summer Reading Adventure kickoff, and our little library was filled with happy kids, gathering up their goodies and loading up with books. Join the fun! There’s nothing better than sitting in the shade on a sunny summer afternoon with a good book.

Keep Democracy Alive is continuing with its goal of sending 17,500 handwritten and personally signed postcards before the November elections to voters in states and counties who are registered but don’t always vote, or whose precincts have changed, and to voters who have been purged from the rolls. It’s a lot of work. So come and join the effort to make sure all eligible voters get to vote. Postcard parties are held every Monday from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Main Street in Vineyard Haven.

And don’t forget birthday greetings to Lyle Vanderhoop on June 30, and to Meg Bodnar and Diotima Vanderhoop on July 1.

