Have books, will travel

1 of 3

My junior high school librarian, Mrs. D, fit the dated stereotype of a librarian to a T. She wore plaid skirts, stockings, black shoes with big silver buckles, blouses buttoned up to her neck, and black glasses. But one day, while my friends and I sat at the back of the library secretly eating candy behind the World Atlas, I looked up and saw her laughing with the history teacher. Wowza. She had a dazzling smile. She looked like a different person, and it occurred to me that she might actually be a real human being — maybe even a cool one.

Librarians are indeed cool. They’re enthusiastic and innovative when it comes to creating events and programs, they provide opportunities for community members to engage with one another, they welcome everyone, carry a wealth of knowledge, provide answers to a litany of questions, help those of us with poor eyesight to locate books, and their passion for reading is palpable and contagious.

Edgartown children’s librarian Elyce Bonnell exudes that passion for reading. She also knows the Island like the back of her hand, and possesses kidlike energy and excitement. “I’ve been at the Edgartown library for 14 years,” Bonnell said. “I grew up here, and went to Edgartown School. I began my career when the library was in the Carnegie building. Basically my goal has always been to foster a space for the next generation — a home away from home for kids.”

Based on the number of kids in her afterschool programs — 35 to 50, six days a week — Bonnell has succeeded in creating that home away from home. This isn’t entirely surprising, since ideas pop up for her like numbered Ping-Pong balls in a lottery machine. “I’m an ideas person,” she said. “I’m still working in the middle of night. I’ll wake up and think, ‘I gotta do this!’” Luckily for Bonnell, Edgartown library director Lisa Sherman has been very encouraging and supportive of her lightbulb moments: “I’ve brought sheep and miniature horses into the library during story time. I’m so lucky to work with Lisa. She’s so open.”

One of Bonnell’s ideas was to create book baskets and place them in various locations across the Island, so people who might not be able to make it to the library would have access to reading material. “I’m the queen of rehoming kids’ books. Recently, someone referred to me as the Fairybooklibrarian — all one word — which was really funny,” Bonnell said. Fairybook librarian is a pretty accurate descriptor for her. “I take any and all books — ripped, stained, moldy, all the way to new ones still in plastic. I always find a way to use them, whether it’s cutting them up to use for collaging, or placing them in locations like the food pantry, or the hospital. I’ve been told that kids usually pick a book over a lollipop, which I love.”

During COVID, Bonnell came up with another way for the community to access books and stay busy. “I have a fenced-in lawn area off the children’s room, so when the building was closed, I opened up that door and made a takeout window,” she said. “I offered craft bags daily — over 8,000 in total, to be exact. I held a reading program so kids could stay active with books, and offered a librarian-on-the-go service, where I delivered books and craft bags to anyone in Edgartown.” All of this was a big hit during the pandemic, and the book baskets have continued to be popular, but now Bonnell is taking her passion for getting books into the hands of kids in a new direction.

“Adventure begins at your library,” she said, “but I thought it’d also be really cool to take my show on the road. Books are expensive. And there are people who have lots of books that their kids have outgrown, and other families who can’t afford books. Since I have all these books that the community has donated, I thought, ‘How cool would it be to take these books around with me and be a pop-up librarian?’ How can I bring books to places I’m near or going to anyway? Like the playground that I can walk to, or the beach? I thought it’d be cool pulling a cart of books down the beach.”

Bonnell did a pilot rollout of the pop-up librarian recently at the Edgartown Recreation Center playground, which will be a regular location in the future, and plans to pass out books at State Beach and on Main Street in Edgartown. She also hopes to expand the pop-up librarian idea. “I’m a horse person, and my ultimate dream is to be the traveling librarian who rides a horse carrying books,” she laughed. “This is just the beginning. I’m very excited. Maybe someday I’ll get a motorized bookmobile.”

Bonnell is still figuring out her pop-up librarian schedule. “I thought it would be cool not to be on a schedule and just show up, but I’d like to have a social media platform, something along the lines of, ‘Where is she now?’ I’m 40 though, so I’m not sure,” she laughed. “I may have to ask my son to help me.” And yes, folks can still bring her books: “I’m going to be here until I retire. So keep bringing me books. And If anyone has a suggestion of where I should show up with my cart of books, let me know.”

Bonnell can be reached at ebonnell@clamsnet.org.