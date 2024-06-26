Court Report: June 6-24, 2024

June 6

James Hart, Vineyard Haven; 28, disorderly conduct, vandalism of property, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial hearing.

June 10

Radcliffe Romijn, Vineyard Haven; 52, uninsured motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with suspended registration: case closed.

Charles Burke, Oak Bluffs; 32, assault and battery on family/household member, strangulation/suffocation, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial hearing.

Neon Nunes, Edgartown; 18, unlicensed operation for a motor vehicle: case closed.

Ryan Soushek, West Tisbury: 41, assault and battery on family/household member, assault and battery on elderly/disabled person: continued to pretrial hearing.

June 14

Adair DaSilva, Everett; 45, use of electronic device while operating a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: case closed.

Patrich Ferreira, Vineyard Haven; 19, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding: case closed.

June 21

Elivelton Gomes, Edgartown; 29, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with suspended registration, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, child without seatbelt: case closed.

Gilberto Lima, Edgartown; 38, number plate violation, no inspection/sticker, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: case closed.

Bianca Robadel, West Tisbury; 20, speeding in violation of special regulation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.

Bianca Robadel, West Tisbury; 20, motor vehicle brakes violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.

June 24

Benjamin Touchstone, Vineyard Haven; 34, operation of a motor vehicle with an unlicensed/suspended permit, no inspection/sticker: case closed.

James Wasserloos, Antrim, N.H.; 48, larceny over $1,200: continued to pretrial hearing.

Matthew Kennelly, Vineyard Haven; 44, uninsured motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, unregistered motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Tammy Jean Mclaughlin, Vineyard Haven; 52, uninsured motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, unregistered motor vehicle: case closed.

Nathaniel Revenaugh, Vineyard Haven; 26, operating under the influence of alcohol/liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jasmine Robinson, West Tisbury; 28, operation of a motor vehicle with suspended license, speeding in violation of special regulation: case closed.