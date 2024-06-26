“I wonder what it would be like to live in a world where it was always June.” –L.M. Montgomery

Driving along State Beach last week, I had that very thought! It seems to happen suddenly every June — the grasses are green, the roses are blooming, and the water is azure. Summer perfection!

The Galaxy Gallery on Dukes County Avenue presents “Mixed Media and Abstracts” with an opening reception on June 29 from 4 to 6 pm.

The library is offering a free “Ear Acupuncture and Zero Balancing” clinic on Saturday, June 29, from 2 to 4 pm. These drop-in, 30-minute sessions will introduce participants to these treatments, used for stress, pain, anxiety, and more.

Community Sing is back! Join the fun at the Tabernacle every Wednesday at 7:30 pm, starting July 3 for camp songs and musical performances for all ages.

The Fourth of July is upon us. The parade in Edgartown is on Thursday the Fourth at 5 pm. Find your favorite spot to enjoy this Island tradition. My favorite part of the parade is the Camp Jabberwocky campers and counselors, who go all in for fun and entertainment. All the floats in the parade represent organizations from across the Island. There will be burgers and hot dogs on the grill on the lawn of the Daniel Fisher House, and the fireworks will shoot up over the harbor after sundown.

“What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” was a famous and powerful speech given by Frederick Douglass in 1852 in Rochester, N.Y. For 24 years, the speech has been read on the beach in Oak Bluffs by volunteer readers, organized by Renaissance House. This year the speech will be read at the Tabernacle, on July 4 at noon.

Featherstone kicks off musical Fridays with the Dukes of Circuit on June 28. Tickets are available online each Friday for the next week. The music is from 6:30 to 8 pm; bring your lawn chairs and a picnic. Shoes are optional — dancing barefoot is allowed!

Musical Mondays begins on July 1 with BlueSwitch. Tickets for Mondays are available one week before also. See featherstoneart.org for schedule and tickets.

Happy anniversary to Joyce and Tom Dresser on June 27! Their new book, “A Culinary History of Martha’s Vineyard,” is available at bookstores and also at C’est La Vie and Phillips Hardware in Oak Bluffs. It’s a gem, filled with history and fun anecdotes about famous Island restaurants.

Happy birthday to Pat Ingalls on June 27! Happy birthday to Ashley Rebello Andrews and Leanne Giordano on the 28th. We wish a sweet birthday lullaby to author Stacy Hall on June 29. Donna Leon blows out the candles on June 30 — and happy anniversary to Judy and Roger Thomas! On July 1, we send birthday wishes to Catherine Doiron and Madeline Alley. July 2 is Lexi Loyott’s day, and Rich Michelson celebrates on July 3, along with Jeannie DelGiudice.

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.