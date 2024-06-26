Fireflies are showing themselves, making sparkly patterns in the trees and the night sky when I take Abby out. Happy to note them everywhere, since I remember them being quite sparse last summer. The summer solstice, June 21, coincided with the full moon, called the Strawberry Moon. It is the peak of strawberry season, and they have been delicious. Strawberries from North Tisbury Farm and Morning Glory Farm taste especially sweet, still warm from the soil, and colored a rich red.

Despite the dire warnings of the summer’s heat, we sat on our porch when Megan Mendenhall came for a visit. She mentioned that a friend told her it was near 100° in Boston. It was around 75° here with a lovely breeze, a pleasure to be outside.

Congratulations to Michael Colaneri, the well-deserved recipient of the 2024 Spirit of the Vineyard award. Mike has served West Tisbury for many years as a volunteer fireman, member of the board of assessors, affordable housing committee, shellfish committee, and veterans’ services. I remember when he was still working at the hospital, always feeling comforted when seeing his face. He is also a wonderful writer and photographer. He has been a dear friend to Mike and me, and I couldn’t be happier for him. Karen must be over the moon with pride. The awards ceremony is at the P.A. Club on Thursday, June 27, at 5 o’clock.

West Tisbury galleries are all open or opening for the summer. The Field Gallery will host its first opening of the season on Saturday, June 29, at 4 pm. Featured artists are Rachael Cassiani, Jhenn Watts, and Kenneth Pillsworth. The gallery is open daily from 10-5, 11-4 on Sundays.

Mitch Gordon will open his Turpentine Gallery on Saturday with an exhibition called “Gifts From the Sea and Wrack Line.” Hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 10-5, and by appointment at 508-693-5963.

The Davis House Gallery will open on Sunday, June 30. Besides Allen Whiting’s own paintings and drawings, he is showing a selection of work by his grandfather, Percy Cowen, that was part of a recent exhibition at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. Gallery hours are 1-6 pm Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment at 508-693-4691.

The Granary Gallery is open all year, and its first show of the summer will be next weekend. More news in next week’s column.

There are two special events at the West Tisbury library this Saturday afternoon. At 1 pm, Hugh Phear will lead a chain-reaction activity for kids. Then The Pinkletinks will kick off the summer reading program with a kids’ concert. Don’t forget the library will be closed on July Fourth.

We have lost another town resident this past week. Dr. Deurward Hughes was the husband of Dr. Terry Kriedman. He was a gentle and thoughtful man, and I was grateful to have spent a little time with him.

We are supposed to have rain over the weekend. I’m going out to water now, so it’s bound to rain tonight. Fingers crossed.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.