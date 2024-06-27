Islanders Write, two ways

We are changing the name of this column from Around the Writers’ Table to Islanders Write. We decided to do this for two reasons — to make it clear that this column is intended to highlight the writing of Islanders, and to further focus the spotlight on The MV Times–sponsored writers festival, also called Islanders Write.

Ten years ago, when we were in the planning stages for what we hoped would be a way to engage Vineyarders in conversations about writing and hear from a cross-section of the talented writers who live on and visit the Island, we debated, with tongue apparently in cheek, what to name our writers festival. According to an email chain I was able to excavate, some of the ideas that Jamie Kageleiry, who was at the time an MV Times features editor, and I came up with were:

Writers Roundabout

Writers Writeabout

Writers Retreat—then move forward again

Suellen, We’re Sorry

The MV Times Writers Thingamajiggy

The What’s That Word Writers Convention

Just Write

Off Writers Row

For what are probably obvious reasons, Peter Oberfest, then MV Times publisher, gently rejected these suggestions by sending along this quote by E.L. Doctorow: “Reading a book is the essence of interactivity, bringing sentences to life in the mind,” and suggesting that we call the event Islanders Write.

Islanders Write is now heading into its 10th summer, although two summers were canceled due to the pandemic, so for our purposes eight is the new 10, as we will celebrate this season’s event as our 10th anniversary — and we’ll surely celebrate the 10th again, in two years’ time.

There were 26 speakers at the first Islanders Write in 2014. Unimaginably, four of them are no longer with us. MV Times writer Jack Shea sat off to the side of the stage, tapping away at the computer on his lap for the entire day. “​​The mood in the hall was palpably upbeat and intent all day. The crowd no doubt enjoyed hearing from Pulitzer prizewinners (McCullough, Geraldine Brooks, and Tony Horwitz), but the 100-plus audience questions asked during the day indicated a genuine desire to learn more about the writing craft and, perhaps, some tips on getting published. A smattering of early careerists were there looking for the big break, and some fans showed up just because their favorite authors were speaking,” Shea wrote.

As event producer I valued and relied on Jack’s ability to capture the essence of the day, and to write about books with depth and clarity. In 2021, when we were planning to bring Islanders Write back after the lost year, I reached out to Jack. (We ended up canceling IW 2021, due to the emergence of the Delta variant.) I was able to dig up that email exchange as well:

Kate: Checking in again about Islanders Write to see if you’ll be able to cover it, because without you covering it, it will have never happened. You do a magnificent job!

Jack: Wait, I’m getting honey from your email all over my fingers here! Excellent schmooze, kid. As you may know, I’m on layoff status at The Times and have been volunteering for a while to lighten the load a little on staff. I also moved to Maine last month, but I’ll do my best to arrange life to accommodate IW coverage. Let you know.

Kate: I’ve got a budget. I can pay you! Let me know.

Jack: Kate, I won’t need to be paid. The Times needs to recover financially, particularly with more COVID on the way. Count me in.

Jack Shea died in 2022. Another unfathomable loss for the Vineyard.

-—————————————————

Islanders Write 2024 will take place at Featherstone Center for the Arts and will kick off on Sunday, August 18, at 7:30 pm, with a panel discussion moderated by MV Times publisher Charles Sennott focused on how writers are our defense against the erosion of truth. On Monday, August 19, there will be a full day of panel discussions and writing workshops, including, for the first time at this event, a workshop offered in Brazilian Portuguese. Edgartown Books will be onsite, hosting author signings and selling books on writing. Scottish Bakehouse will have food and caffeine — but please be aware that they are cash only at the event.

During our early conversations, back in 2014, we felt it was important to make this event free to attend. We continue to feel that way. But since the first Islanders Write in 2014, the landscape for local journalism has changed dramatically; the event has grown, and costs significantly more to produce than in those early days at the Grange Hall.

Islanders Write will remain free to attend, but to help defray costs of putting on this event, we are seeking donations and sponsorships through our 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor, the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation.

We are extremely grateful to have received grants this year from the M.V. Community Foundation, the Martha’s Vineyard Local Cultural Council, the Farm Neck Foundation, and Doug Liman. If you or your business is interested in becoming a supporter of Islanders Write to support us this year and into the future, please contact me at kate@mvtimes.com, or make a tax-deductible donation at bit.ly/MVCF_IslandersWrite.

We are in the process of finalizing this summer’s schedule. We are lucky to have such talented writers among us, and want to thank the writers and publishing professionals who join us at Islanders Write and have turned this event into a vibrant space for conversation and connecting on topics related to reading and writing. We invite you to join us on August 18 and 19, whether you stop by for an hour or spend the day. We look forward to seeing you in August!

Kate Feiffer is the event producer for Islanders Write. Please email her at kate@mvtimes.com with your writing-related or book news.