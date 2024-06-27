Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: July 2024

Peticare with Darci, Tuesday, July 2, and Tuesday, July 16, 10 am. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds. Dogs on leash, other animals arrive in their carriers. No charge for our seniors! Call Rose to schedule an appointment at 508-693-4509, ext. 3. If time is available, walk-ins are welcome.

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging and Oak Bluffs Police Department Luncheons — 12 pm, July 9 and 23. Please note the change for the day of week. We heard your requests. After receiving many inquiries, the luncheons have been moved to Tuesdays. We look forward to hearing from you and seeing you! Reservations are required. Call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to make your reservations.