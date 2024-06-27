Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: July 2024

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging
21 Wamsutta Ave.
508-693-4509, ext. 3
oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging
Weekly Exercise, In-person and Zoom
Monday
9 am, Exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller
Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise
Thursday
9 am, Exercise with Bill White
Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise
Friday
9 am, Exercise/Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton
Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd
To join the exercise groups by phone, call 301-715-8562 or 312-626-6799.
Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394
Passcode: 188397
July 2024 Highlights
Coffee and tea all day, 9 am to 3 pm. Refreshments are served during all of our programs.
Mondays
- Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris, July 1 and July 15, 12:30 – 1:30 pm.
- Tech Time with Clair Yi-Pellegrino, 11 am – 1 pm, dates to be determined.
- Chair Volleyball, 1 – 2 pm. Come have fun and meet new friends. Dress comfortably.
- Social Security Video Display program, July 22 at 10 am. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for an appointment.
Tuesdays
- Peticare with Darci, Tuesday, July 2, and Tuesday, July 16, 10 am. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds. Dogs on leash, other animals arrive in their carriers. No charge for our seniors! Call Rose to schedule an appointment at 508-693-4509, ext. 3. If time is available, walk-ins are welcome.
- Wellness Clinic, July 2, 12:30 – 1:30 pm
- Oak Bluffs Council on Aging and Oak Bluffs Police Department Luncheons — 12 pm, July 9 and 23. Please note the change for the day of week. We heard your requests. After receiving many inquiries, the luncheons have been moved to Tuesdays. We look forward to hearing from you and seeing you! Reservations are required. Call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to make your reservations.
Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Crochet and Knit, 1 – 3 pm
- Cornhole, 1 – 3 pm
Wednesdays
- Bingo! July 3, 10, 17, and 24, 1 – 3 pm
- Coffee and Conversations with a Cop, July 3, 10:30 am. Meet Chief Searle and his great team. Please join us. Refreshments served.
- Coffee and Conversation with a Department Head, July 17, 10 am. Come and meet shellfish constable Donavan McElligatt. He will speak about shellfish, ranging from conservation to harvest. Please join us. Refreshments served.
- Dominoes, July 24, 1 pm
- Movie at Oak Bluffs Council on Aging, 1 – 3 pm. Refreshments served. Stay tuned for additional information!
Fridays
- Smart Phone Mastery, 11 am – 1 pm, with instructors Rachel and Char Rooney. Come and learn to love your smartphone. Get more comfortable with texting, browsing, and snapping and posting pictures.
- Game Day: Mah Jong! 12 – 3 pm.
- Coloring Get-Together, 12:30 – 2:30 pm. Come to chat, color, and meet new friends!
We offer year-round assistance with applications and forms, durable medical equipment, fuel assistance, insurance assistance, Lifeline, monthly Social Security Video Display program, SNAP, and telephone reassurance calls.
All programs are subject to change. New programs are on the horizon, so be on the lookout!