Oak Bluffs library will screen ‘1948: Creation and Catastrophe’

CeasefireMV will present the documentary film “1948: Creation and Catastrophe” on Thursday, July 11, at 5:30 pm at the Oak Bluffs library. There will be time for discussion following the screening.

Through personal recollections of both Palestinians and Israelis, “1948: Creation and Catastrophe,” produced in 2017, reveals the events of the most pivotal year in the this controversial conflict. It tells the story of the establishment of Israel as seen through the eyes of the people who lived it, according to a press release from CeasefireMV. “More than just a history lesson, ‘1948’ is also a primer for the present. It is simply not possible to make sense of what is happening in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict today without an understanding of 1948,” the release says. In the film, hear stories from the people who lived through events in Haifa, Jaffa, Deir Yassin, Acre, Jerusalem, Ramla, Lydda, and more.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit 1948movie.com.