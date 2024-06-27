Tisbury Council on Aging: July 2024

The Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury Council on Aging on Pine Tree Road. — Eunki Seonwoo

Tisbury Senior Center
34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven
508-696-4205
tisburyma.gov/council-aging

We offer free coffee and tea all day every day! The center is open Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm.

Weekly Activities

Mondays

  • 9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie
  • 1 – 3:30 pm, Mah Jong
  • Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday! 508-774-8618.

Tuesdays

  • 10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie
  • 11 am – 1 pm, Improv with Heidi Drew
  • 3 – 4 pm, Town Walkers

Wednesdays

  • 9 am, Play Readers with Discussion
  • 1 pm, Ukulele Players
  • 3 pm, Meditation and Kundalini Yoga with Stephen Powers

Thursdays

  • 10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie
  • 11:05 am – 12 pm, Cornhole
  • Lunch at Noon. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-774-8618. There is a $4 suggested donation.

Fridays

  • 10 – 11 am, Yoga with Kat
  • 11:15 am – 12:15 pm, Chair Volleyball
  • 1 pm, Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen

Announcements

  • Diabetes Support Monday, July 15, 1 – 3 pm (third Monday of each month).
  • “A Culinary History of Martha’s Vineyard,” Tom and Joyce Dresser’s new book presentation, Tuesday, July 16, 11 am.
  • Pickup Pickleball on Saturdays at the Lake Street courts, 11 am – 1 pm.
  • Silver Quilters is taking the summer off. Quilting will resume Monday, Oct. 7.
  • Knitting Studio will also take the summer off and resume on Monday, Oct. 7.

Please visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TisburyCOA!

Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply

and ample storage.

Please call 508-696-4205 for information on fuel assistance, legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.

