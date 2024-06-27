Tisbury Council on Aging: July 2024

Tisbury Senior Center

34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven

508-696-4205

tisburyma.gov/council-aging

We offer free coffee and tea all day every day! The center is open Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm.

Weekly Activities

Mondays

9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie

1 – 3:30 pm, Mah Jong

Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday! 508-774-8618.

Tuesdays

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

11 am – 1 pm, Improv with Heidi Drew

3 – 4 pm, Town Walkers

Wednesdays

9 am, Play Readers with Discussion

1 pm, Ukulele Players

3 pm, Meditation and Kundalini Yoga with Stephen Powers

Thursdays

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

11:05 am – 12 pm, Cornhole

Lunch at Noon. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-774-8618. There is a $4 suggested donation.

Fridays

10 – 11 am, Yoga with Kat

11:15 am – 12:15 pm, Chair Volleyball

1 pm, Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen

Announcements

Diabetes Support Monday, July 15, 1 – 3 pm (third Monday of each month).

“A Culinary History of Martha’s Vineyard,” Tom and Joyce Dresser’s new book presentation, Tuesday, July 16, 11 am.

Pickup Pickleball on Saturdays at the Lake Street courts, 11 am – 1 pm.

Silver Quilters is taking the summer off. Quilting will resume Monday, Oct. 7.

Knitting Studio will also take the summer off and resume on Monday, Oct. 7.

Please visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TisburyCOA!

Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply

and ample storage.

Please call 508-696-4205 for information on fuel assistance, legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.