Cribbage Club results

Sixteen members and two guests met Wednesday night to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:

First, Paul Humphrey with a 10/5 +59 card

Second, Alan Michaels with a 9/4 +40 card

Third, Bill Russell with a 9/4 +36 card

Fourth, Ron Ferreira with a 8/4 +53 card

Fifth, Bo Picard 8/4 -4 card

There was only one 24-point hand, by Ron Ferreira.

Please come and check us out at the MVRHS culinary dining room. We play every Wednesday. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.