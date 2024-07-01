We’ve officially reached the high-paced season on M.V. Hold onto your hats. The next 8 to 10 weeks will be wild.

Happy belated birthday to my brother, Bob Gardner, who celebrated on June 25. Other birthday wishes this week go out to Isabella Vasiliadis, who reached a milestone birthday on June 26, Amy Baldino on June 28, Megan Anderson on July 2, and Paul Conroy on July 3.

Katama Kitchen, at the Katama Airfield, a family-owned restaurant offering eclectic, globally inspired cuisine with a local touch, proudly celebrates its fourth year under the ownership of the Shai family. James Smith is the newly appointed chef, and his eclectic menu is a reflection of his travels and diverse culinary experiences. His seasonal chef jobs on Martha’s Vineyard allowed him to explore off-season gigs in places like Los Angeles, Colorado, the Florida Keys, Hawaii, and Vegas. This global perspective translates into a fusion-inspired menu that celebrates textures, tastes, and flavor profiles, often with a gluten-free twist. If you are considering a dinner out, Chef Smith and the Shai family welcome you to Katama Kitchen.

First Friday Vineyard Haven is on July 5, from 10 am to 11 pm, on Main Street and at Owen Park. There will be art, live music, shopping, carriage rides, food, a silent disco, and inspiration as Vineyard Haven opens its doors to celebrate. Over a dozen local artists and artisans will also be selling their wares. Fun for all ages. Also coming up in Vineyard Haven is the Tisbury Street Fair on July 8, from 6:30 to 9:30 pm.

It’s time for the 2024 MV Author Series. The Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival and Author Series is dedicated to showcasing the work of acclaimed authors and celebrating the joy of reading. Founded on the belief that literature has the power to connect and inspire, the author series aims to foster a vibrant literary community on Martha’s Vineyard and beyond. The schedule is as follows: NY Times opinion columnist Frank Brun, author of “The Age of Grievance,” will speak on Thursday, July 11, at the Chilmark Community Center at 7 pm; Amor Towles, author of “Table for Two,” will appear on Sunday, July 14, at the M.V. Performing Arts Center at 7 pm; Percival Everett, author of “James,” will speak at the PAC on July 21 at 7 pm;

and Joan Nathan, author of “My Life in Recipes,” and Ruth Reichl, author of “The Paris Novel,” will appear on August 1 at the Chilmark Community Center at 7 pm.

The Edgartown Village Market is on Tuesdays from 10 am to 2 pm, and is a biker- and pedestrian-friendly, open-air market in the heart of Edgartown’s historic downtown. From farm-fresh produce, flowers, and provisions to one-of-a-kind artisanal goods, the market is your one-stop shop to meet our local growers and makers and take home a real piece of the Island.

Wishing everyone a happy and healthy Fourth of July.