Linda Morrell

Linda Diane Barker Morrell, 76 of Amsterdam, N.Y., and Oak Bluffs, passed away on June 18, 2024, due to complications from a ruptured brain aneurysm that occurred on April 14, 2024. She left this world peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and friends, under hospice care at her home in Amsterdam.

Linda was a true matriarch, beloved by many. She fulfilled many roles throughout her life: grandmother, aunt, Aunt Nee, great-aunt, cousin, sister, sister-in-law, daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, caretaker, comforter, and writer. In 1981, Linda was awarded the Hazel Swart Creative Writing Award for Prose from Fulton-Montgomery Community College. Linda worked in the field of nuclear medicine for 31 years until she retired as chief technologist of nuclear medicine from St. Clare’s Hospital in 1999, and was an emeritus member of the Nuclear Medicine Technology Certification Board. In retirement, she worked as a greenhouse worker every spring season at Jardin Mahoney’s in Oak Bluffs. Her presence brought joy and comfort to everyone who knew her.

Born in Amsterdam, NY.,. in 1947, to Leonard E. Barker and Sylvia (“June”) Dopp Barker, Linda was a quintessential baby boomer who spent her childhood on Jackson Street in the city’s West End, and was a 1965 graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School. She was a lover of jazz, horses, the ocean, her grandchildren, and her friends. She was an avid reader, always learning from and enjoying books of all kinds. Her enthusiasm for life’s simple pleasures and her ability to give unconditional love made her a special human being. Linda was a staunch supporter of civil rights, women’s issues, and leaders who showed a genuine care for humanity.

She married the love of her life, Paul Anthony Morrell, in 1968. He predeceased her in 2007. Together, they raised a son, Joshua Morrell of Amsterdam, and a daughter, Molly Scialabba (Jim) of Charlotte, N.C., in a home filled with love and friendship.

Along with her children, she is survived by her grandchildren, Jonah Paul Morrell of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and Sophia Grace Scialabba of Charlotte; her brother, Leonard W. Barker; her sister in-law, Karla Barker of Saranac Lake, N.Y.; her brother-in-law, David Morrell and her sister-in-law, Robin Morrell, of Glen Cove, N.Y.; her nephews, Bryce Barker (Katie) of Saranac Lake, Matthew Morrell and Benjamin Morrell of Northport, N.Y., Joseph Piszczatowski of Glen Cove, N.Y., and her great-niece, Lottie Reese Barker of Saranac Lake. Linda cherished her friendships deeply, especially with her close friends Rosemary, Roberta, Grace, and Jen.

Linda’s warmth, compassion, and love will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her legacy of kindness and generosity will live on in the hearts of her family and friends forever.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, June 26, at the Rose & Hughes Funeral Home in Amsterdam, with the Very Rev. Neal Longe presiding. Interment was in Maple Avenue Cemetery in Fultonville, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda’s name to the Community Hospice, at The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.