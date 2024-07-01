Lucy Busselle Myers, 86, of Vineyard Haven and Ipswich, died peacefully at her home on the Vineyard on Tuesday, June 25, surrounded by her family. A devoted mother and grandmother, life partner, and friend to many, she was cherished for her kindness, integrity, and deep reserves of inner strength. She grew up summering on the Vineyard, where sailing, sea kayaking, and gathering mussels, beach plums, and watercress were among her favorite activities.

Lucy was born on Dec. 24, 1937, in New York City to Alfred Busselle Jr. and Martha Knapp Busselle. She grew up in Princeton, N.J., and attended Miss Fine’s School, then Radcliffe College, where she graduated in 1959 with a degree in French history and literature. She earned a master’s degree in education from Regis College, and taught secondary school English, French, and humanities for more than 40 years.

An associate of Amherst Writers and Artists, she facilitated writing workshops at Women in Transition, a minimum-security and pre-release prison facility in Salisbury. She also volunteered at Girls Incorporated, a national research, education, and direct advocacy organization, and the Ipswich Council on Aging, where she produced two books — “Memories of Ipswich” and “People and Place: Oral Histories and Portraits of Ipswich Seniors.” She was a member of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church.

Survivors include her partner of 35 years, Sally Willard of Ipswich; her siblings, Harriet Barrow of Vineyard Haven, Sam Busselle (Rebecca) of Millerton, N.Y., and Vineyard Haven, and Polly Bishop (Don) of Brooksville, Maine; by her sons, Stephen Hanschka of Portland, Ore. (Buffy), Whit Hanschka of Vineyard Haven (Nancy Tutko), and Robert Myers of West Tisbury (Diana Waring); along with six beloved grandchildren: Sam and Rose Myers of California, Eli and Lena Hanschka of Vineyard Haven, and Hazel and Leo Myers of West Tisbury. She was predeceased by her son, David Lindley Myers of Eastham, and her brother-in-law, John William Barrow of Vineyard Haven.

Her family is planning a celebration of Lucy’s life for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, online at hospiceofmv.org, or to the charity of your choice.