“There’s an awful lot you can tell about a person by their shoes.” –Forrest Gump

Well, I am now in my flip-flops every day — what does that tell you about me?

The Sunset Concert Series on the Tabernacle lawn will begin on Friday, July 5, with the Jon Bates Band. Each Friday from 6 to 7:30 pm through the summer, the MVCMA will present these wonderful concerts to enjoy outside. Bring your chairs, blankets, and picnics — but they ask that you leave your dogs at home. A full schedule can be found at mvcma.org.

If you miss the Jon Bates Band on Friday, they will play again at Featherstone Center for the Arts on Monday, July 8. The music on Mondays is from 6:30 to 8 pm. Get your tickets this Monday for the ever-popular Grateful Dread, performing Monday, July 15.

Yoga at the Tabernacle has begun, or as it is officially called, “YUTT”: Yoga Under the Tent. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 am through August, yoga class for all levels is offered for $15 per class. Mats are available if you need one. It is a lovely, peaceful way to start the day.

Thursday, July 4, marks opening day for the M.V. Polar Bears. In case you don’t know, the M.V. Polar Bears are an intergenerational, diverse, social group of people who are dedicated to health and wellness. The Polar Bears keep a tradition alive that began over 75 years ago, when African American summer workers would swim at 7:30 every morning at Inkwell Beach before heading to their long days of work. Today the morning ritual includes people from all over the Island, and visitors from all over the world who appreciate the healing power of ocean water and friendship. All you need is a bathing suit and towel; water shoes are also helpful.

Sunday in the Park Concerts present Brian Weiland and the Lucky Scoundrels on July 7 at Ocean Park, 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Our Oak Bluffs Drive-In movies have begun at the YMCA. Thanks to Circuit Arts and the YMCA for producing this fun event for the fifth season. Friday, July 5, they present “Barbie,” and Saturday, July 6, it will be “The Wizard of Oz.” The movies start at 8:30; the gates open 45 minutes before screening time. Tickets must be purchased in advance at driveinmv.com.

Moms Unhinged will perform at the Strand Theater on Tuesday, July 9, at 7 pm. This three-woman show has toured the country, bringing laughs while exploring everything from marriage to motherhood and divorce, and other realities of life. Tickets are available online at momsunhinged.com.

Happy July birthday to Nick Diodati and Suzanne Rollins on July 5. Happy anniversary to everyone’s favorite couple, Kim and Larry Jones, on the 6th! Birthday balloons go to Phil daRosa, Barbara Puciul-Hoy, Erin Pacheco, and Roger Maxfield on July 7. On the 10th, we send birthday hugs to Doreen Marino, Jennifer Bausman, and Mavis Staples.

Send me your news!