On June 14, 2024, Steven P. Sjogren (“Shogie”) passed away at home in Edgartown, three years after treatment for colorectal cancer. He was just shy of his 72nd birthday, July 5th.

Most of his friends were unaware of his illness, and surprised by his death. Shogie was lovingly cared for by his mother and sisters until his last breath.

After graduating from Wachusett Regional High School in Holden, he began the “adventurous journey” of young male adulthood known only to those of the 1970s. He and his pals split their time between Colorado, where they enjoyed skiing, and Martha’s Vineyard where they sailed, fished, and partied. He landed on the Island with not much more than the clothes on his back.

Steven was happiest fishing off his boat, Pearl. Like most Islanders, he participated in the Derby for more than 30 years. He also earned his captain’s license, which he was proud of.

Shogie learned to frame houses before becoming an accomplished finish carpenter. Through the years he had many interests, including arrowhead collecting, making art with found treasures, and teaching himself to weld lead, to making steel benches, tables, stools, steel flowerpots, and steel roses. He made molds for casting resin fish. He read several books a week, and was a great storyteller himself.

Steven became a Big Brother to Matthew Leonard about 20 years ago, when he was encouraged to join the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization. Shogie mentored Matthew over the years, and they remained close until his passing.

Steven’s family dearly loved him, and will cherish all the time we spent together.

Steven is survived by Elizabeth Sjogren, his mother; and sisters, Beth Sjogren-Miller (Pete), Wendy Chabot (Dean), and Laurel Sjogren. His father, Paul Sjogren, predeceased Steven in 1970. Steve will be missed by his aunt, nieces, cousins, and their families. He also had many Island friends who will miss him.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, July 12, from 2 pm to 5 pm at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs. Come share your stories with his friends and family.