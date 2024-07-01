Taiwan seeks independence in ‘Invisible Nation’

“Invisible Nation” comes to the M.V, Film Center on Saturday, July 6, at 7:30 pm. This documentary looks at the fraught relationship between Taiwan and China. Directed by Vanessa Hope, “Invisible Nation” begins with the island known as Formosa, when it was considered part of China.

The president of what is now known as Taiwan, Dr. Tsai Ing-wen, is shown giving a speech to high school students. She makes the point that Taiwan is not part of China. Taiwanese nationalists are shown demonstrating in New York, but are followed by President Clinton’s speech still supporting Taiwan as part of China. This is the struggle that dominates the film.

Wu Pei-Yi of Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party, as well as Taiwan-born Chuck Wu, are shown supporting the concept of Taiwan as a de facto nation. Columbia Professor Andrew Nathan also is shown stating that Taiwan needs American support. Yet Chiang Ching-kuo, President of the People’s Republic of China from 1978 to 1988, argued for an end to Taiwan’s independence in a speech at Cornell University.

“Invisible Nation” illustrates how Taiwan wanted to change the political culture to a democracy and to retract its trade agreement with China. The young are said to support Taiwanese independence with the Sunflower Movement. Still, the argument is that there is only one China, and the two sides of the strait are one. So the struggle continues.

When Tsai won the presidential election, some thought that as an unmarried woman, she would not be an authoritative leader. But the film states that Tai was the first president to use the word “Taiwan.” She also held discussions with China dealing with cross-strait matters, believing in democracy for Taiwan. In a 2016 phone call with U.S. President Trump, however, Tai found herself tricked into hearing his one-China principle. Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who never visited Taiwan, also was said to sell out Taiwan.

By 2000, Taiwan was dealing with managing its relationship with China. It led to dangerous developments for reunification with the fatherland, as well as for an attack on Taiwan. In learning about the history of Taiwan, the film describes the Netherlands, Spain, and Japan as controlling the island. The period from 1945 to 1949 was the only time Taiwan was allied with China.

“Invisible Nation” observes that the U.N. passed a resolution in favor of Chinese support for women’s rights, but Taiwan was the first nation in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. It also developed military might in case of Chinese invasion. Because China considered it a military outpost, it continues to want to take over Taiwan.

In another challenge, the Russian invasion of Ukraine made Taiwan fear Chinese appropriation. Still, President Biden defended Taiwanese democracy, and Nancy Pelosi became the first congressional leader to visit Taiwan, honoring the U.S. commitment to Taiwanese democracy. But Taiwanese independence continues to be threatened daily. “Invisible Nation” makes the point, however, that Taiwan is hardly invisible.

