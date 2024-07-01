Heard on Main Street: Give a man a fish, and he will eat for a day. Teach him how to fish, and he will sit in a boat and drink beer all day.

After watching a film about end-of-life issues, a friend said, “I’m going to ask my son to give me a pill if …” Some time ago my sister, over a decade older than I, asked her son to shoot her when it was time, because as an FBI agent, he had a gun. He said, No, the paperwork would be too much, but maybe he could tie her to the bumper of his truck and crash into a tree.

Take advantage of Movie Night at our Vineyard Haven library: “Wicked Little Letters” is at 6 pm on Tuesday, July 9. In this mystery/comedy set in 1920s England, residents of the seaside town receive letters full of hilarious profanities. Then an Irish migrant, Rose Gooding, is charged with the crime. Suspecting something amiss, the town women investigate. Based on a stranger-than-fiction true story. Rated R. Refreshments will be served.

The library says there will be online travel programs on Tuesday mornings, featuring Greece on July 9, and free virtual art history lectures on Thursday mornings, with “Picasso’s Women” on July 11. All begin at 10:30 am. Register, see different dates for July and August; more at vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org.

Enjoy a big fundraiser for the M.V. Playhouse on Saturday, July 6, at 7 pm, at the MV Performing Arts Center. The show is ”Celebrity Autobiography,” starring Tony Shalhoub, Amy Brenneman, and others, including Tonye Patano, who has the title role in “Miss Maybelline,” as well.

Don’t miss “Miss Maybelline’s Nocturnal Flights of Fancy” at the M.V. Playhouse: A spirited centenarian and lifelong Oak Bluffs resident forges a friendship with an autistic teenage neighbor. It’s a poignant story about one woman’s remarkable life, and the enduring power of place in the African American community. There’s one preview performance on July 12. The world premiere opening night is Saturday, July 13; the show then runs Tuesdays through Saturdays until August 10.

The M.V. Film Center will be open for one show every night of the week at 7:30 pm until September, with the occasional Sunday matinee at 4 pm. Parking is always a challenge, so plan ahead.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Sue Fairbanks. Cheers to artist Donna Straw on Sunday. Monday belongs to Jynell Kristal at the Crocker House Inn. Happy birthday to Iba Lent and her daughter, Petra Lent-McCarron, on Tuesday. Laura Christina Jahn celebrates on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Did you go to reunion? Did you notice that old age is when former classmates are so gray and wrinkled and bald, they don’t recognize you?