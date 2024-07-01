“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

This quote begins the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence, the reason we are celebrating Independence Day, July 4. With an early deadline this week because of the holiday, I started looking for inspiration in quotes from our famous forebears. I urge everyone to read some of them yourselves. Whatever divides we may feel in our 21st century America, reading these words that were written in 1776 reminds me of learning about civics and American history as a kid, and pride in our great American experiment.

Don’t forget that the library will be closed on July 4. On the 5th, from 3 to 5 pm, there will be a party for kids to get excited about the Agricultural Fair and start thinking about what exhibits they plan to enter. The rain date is July 6. Archeology ID Day is Saturday, July 6, from noon to 2 pm. Dr. Jim Richards, Richard Burt, Duncan Caldwell, and Bill Moody will be at the library to identify and inform you about your artifacts.

Before Janice Haynes died last month, she planned a party to celebrate her life. Jeremiah Brown and the Haynes family are inviting Janice’s friends and acquaintances to the Ag Hall on Saturday, July 6, at 5 pm. It will be a West Tisbury potluck, the best kind of party. Bring your beverage, place settings, and a dish to share. Your best stories and dancing shoes, too. It will be up to us to make it all she could have wanted.

Alison Shaw, Dan VanLandingham, and Anne Besse-Shepherd are the featured artists at the first Granary Gallery show of the season, July 5 to 17.

Paintings, drawings, and collages by Elizabeth Langer are on display at the Edgartown library through the month of July. Come to a reception and meet the artist on July 6, from 6 to 7:30 pm.

Kara Taylor is showing her new gold leaf and mixed-media encaustic landscapes at her gallery on South Road. Hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm. Her first opening, “The Seeded Pages,” will be next Sunday, July 14, 5 to 8 pm.

Events are quickly selling out for the MV Authors Series that will begin on July 11, when NY Times writer Frank Bruni will speak. Check the website: mvbookfestival.com.

Another of the quotes I found is this one from John Adams, “It will be celebrated with pomp and parade, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other.”

There will be a parade and fireworks in Edgartown, as there always are on the 4th. Families will line the sidewalks. Cities and towns across America will be sharing similar festivities, much as through the years and days of our republic.





