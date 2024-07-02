First Friday in Vineyard Haven

First Friday happens this Friday, July 5, in Vineyard Haven. At the daylong event, there will be an expanded art market from 10 am to 2 pm at Beach Street Extension. Food vendors start serving at 5 pm at Owen Park. There will be family-friendly carriage rides, and rigging demonstrations by M.V. Ocean Academy. Live music runs from 2 pm to 9 pm at various Main Street and Owen Park locations, featuring Missis Biskis, Lexi Weege & JJ Slater Band, Maryse Smith & the Off-Island Boys. A silent disco, DJed by Pathways Arts, happens from 9 to 11 pm at Owen Park Beach. For more details about food, art, and music, and for an event map, visit firstfridayvh.com.