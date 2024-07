Tuesday, July 9, at the Strand in Oak Bluffs, comedians Andrea Marie, Catherine Shea, and headliner Janae Burris explore everything from motherhood to midlife crisis, marriage, divorce, online dating, and other things that irritate us. (Men are welcome, too.) This is an adult-themed show, 21 and over. Tickets are $35. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Show at 7 pm. (See related story in this week’s Calendar section.)